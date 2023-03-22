The Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) and the Korea Health Industry Development Institute (KHIDI) will host Medical Korea 2023 The 13th Global Healthcare Medical Tourism Conference at Coex in Seoul from March 23 (Thu) to March 24 (Fri), 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005095/en/

Medical Korea 2023 Conference, which celebrates its 13th this year, will be held as a large-scale offline event in three years after the outbreak of COVID-19, from March 23 to 24 at Coex in SEOUL. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The conference will be held as a large-scale offline event, the first time in three years after the COVID-19 outbreak.

Medical Korea 2023 is one of the largest global healthcare conferences in Korea with the aim of the globalization of the Korean healthcare industry.

The conference begins with keynote lectures by Jamie Metzl, a technology and healthcare futurist and Hwang Hee, CEO of Kakao Healthcare. The lectures consist of 4 forums and 6 seminars covering various topics such as medical tourism trends, online training, personal health record, digital healthcare, and scale-up strategies for regional global healthcare business, in attendance of 65 speakers.

Various programs such as business meetings, an exhibition (digital healthcare experience center and promotion hall for foreign patient evaluation and certification system), G2G meetings, etc. are in place to promote the discovery of channels to attract new customers through exchanges between overseas buyers and domestic sellers, and the expansion into the overseas markets by the health industry.

In the forums, participants can explore the latest trends in the global healthcare industry and opportunities for health care cooperation through medical tourism policies, predict changes and innovations in health care caused by the spread of My Data, and learn the opinions of trainees from Mongolia and Uzbekistan concerning the training projects for the MKA e-class business promotion, etc.

Invited experts as speakers are:

Mohd Daud Mohd Arif (CEO, Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC))

Napas Paorohitya (Chief Marketing Officer, Bumrungrad International Hospital)

Hiang Khoon Tan (Director, SingHealth Duke-NUS Global Health Institute (SDGHI))

Dmytro Butov (Professor, Department of Phthisiology and Pulmonology, Kharkiv National Medical University)

Kim Ju Han (Professor, College of Medicine, Seoul National University)

The KHIDI has designated 'Endemic', 'Telemedicine', 'Personal Health Record', 'Medical Tourism' and 'Digital Therapeutics (DTx)' as the top 5 keywords for global healthcare trends in 2023.

More information on Medical Korea 2023: www.mkconf.org

Major forums at Medical Korea 2023 Conference: https://mkconf.org/fairProgram.do'selAction=single_page&program_idx=50&program_type=P&hl=ENG&FAIRMENU_IDX=12605#/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005095/en/

Contacts:

Medical Korea 2023

Hwan Guk Park

+82-43-713-8972

wank21@khidi.or.kr