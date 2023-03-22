Skylab, a solar tracking distributor and renewable energy project developer, has unveiled ambitious plans to build about 1 GW of solar and battery energy storage facility in the Australian state of Queensland.From pv magazine Australia Renewables developer Skylab says the proposed Punch's Creek Renewable Energy Project - to be built near Toowoomba, Queensland - will include an 800 MW solar farm and a 250 MW/250 MWh battery energy storage system. In a development application lodged with the Toowoomba Regional Council, Brisbane-based Skylab said the plan is for the project to be developed in two ...

