FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT (Paris:ALFOC) expects to achieve full year revenue between €190million and €195million for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, slightly above market expectations.

The Group sales traded strongly in H2 2022/23, benefitting from the performance of the titles released during the period: A Plague Tale: Requiem, Chained Echoes, Evil West, Pharaoh: A New Era, Hotel Renovator and lastly Atomic Heart. Focus Entertainment is the publisher of the latter for all territories apart from CIS* and Asia.

The Group will report its full year revenue on April 20, 2023, and its full year results on June 15, 2023.

*CIS: Commonwealth of Independent States and includes Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine

About Focus Entertainment

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT is one of Europe's leading video game publishers and developers. Its vocation is to support leading international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. As a publisher of strong brands such as The Surge, Vampyr, Evil West and A Plague Tale, the Group generated revenues of €142,6 million in 2021/22. FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT generates 95% of its sales internationally. For additional information, visit www.focusent.com

