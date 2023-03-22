State-owned IndianOil says it plans to have around 2 million metric tons of green hydrogen capacity in its portfolio by 2050.From pv magazine India IndianOil has announced plans to achieve net-zero operational carbon emissions by 2046, with a diversified 35 GW renewable energy portfolio. It aims to have 1 million metric tons of biogas and 4 million metric tons of biofuels by 2030. In addition, it is targeting 200 GW of renewable energy, 9 million metric tons of biogas, and 7 million metric tons of biofuels by 2050. From 0.4 million metric tons of green hydrogen capacity in 2030, IndianOil will ...

