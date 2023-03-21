DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: GBR), (the "Company" or "NCE") a Dallas-based company, today reported Results of Operations for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2022.

During the three months ended December 31, 2022 the Company reported a net income of $11,000 compared to a net loss of $49,000 for the same period ended December 31, 2021.

For the full year ended December 31, 2022 the Company reported net income of $181,000 compared to net income of $70,000 for the same period ended December 31, 2021.

Fiscal 2022 as compared to 2021

Revenues: Revenues from rent for the leased property was $101,000 in 2022 and 2021. Revenues from managing the oil and gas operations for a third party was $111,000 in 2022.

Operating Expenses: Operating expenses for the real estate property was $57,000 in 2022 and $77,000 in 2021. General and administrative expenses were $317,000 in 2022 and $360,000 in 2021.

Interest Income: Interest Income was $212,000 in 2022 and $220,000 in 2021.

Other Income: Other income was $131,000 in 2022 compared to $191,000 in 2021. Included in other income for 2022 is $63,000 which represents the collection of an investment that had previously been fully reserved and a gain of $68,000 from the sale of equipment.

About New Concept Energy, Inc.

New Concept Energy, Inc. is a Dallas-based company which owns 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg, West Virginia. Located on the land are four structures totaling approximately 53,000 square feet. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.newconceptenergy.com.

NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands) December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 436 $ 252 Note receivable and accrued interest from related party 3,542 3,560 Other current assets 30 - Total current assets 4,008 3,812 Property and equipment, net of depreciation Land, buildings and equipment 631 643 Note Receivable - - Total assets $ 4,639 $ 4,455

NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - CONTINUED (amounts in thousands, except share amounts) December 31, 2022 2021 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable - trade (including $8 and $3 in 2022 and 2021 due to related parties) $ 23 $ 28 Accrued expenses 40 32 Total current liabilities 63 60 Stockholders' equity Series B convertible preferred stock, $10 par value, liquidation value of $100 authorized 100 shares, issued and outstanding one share 1 1 Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized, 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding, 5,131,934 shares at December 31, 2022 and 2021 51 51 Additional paid-in capital 63,579 63,579 Accumulated deficit (59,055 ) (59,236 ) 4,576 4,395 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 4,639 $ 4,455

NEW CONCEPT ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands, except per share data) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2020 Revenue Rent $ 101 $ 101 $ 101 Management Fee $ 111 212 101 101 Operating expenses Operating Expenses 57 77 72 Corporate general and administrative 317 360 396 374 437 468 Operating loss (162 ) (336 ) (367 ) Other income (expense) Interest income from a related party 212 220 242 Interest income from a third party - 8 16 Interest expense - (5 ) (12 ) Other income (expense), net 131 191 85 343 414 331 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 181 78 (52 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations Gain (loss) from discontinued operations - - (170 ) Gain from Disposal of oil and gas operations - - 2,138 - - 1,968 Net income (loss) applicable to common shares $ 181 $ 78 $ 1,916 Net income (loss) per common share-basic and diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.01 $ 0.37 Weighted average common and equivalent shares outstanding - basic 5,132 5,132 5,132

Contacts

New Concept Energy Inc.

Gene Bertcher

(800) 400-6407

info@newconceptenergy.com