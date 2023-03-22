By carefully following the life events of a well-connected cannabis pioneer, Alex, and Josh of Comic Book Historians, constructed an authentic graphic novel on cannabis culture.

San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2023) - Comic Book Historians' Alex Grant and Josh Berman are pleased to announce the release of their graphic novel - Hashman, a graphic book on the true life events of a hashman and the legalization of cannabis in Seattle.

Front cover of Hashman

The graphic novel uses illustrations to reconstruct the story of the traumatic childhood of a well-known hustler in the late 20th-century American pop culture landscape and his journey in the cannabis industry.

The detailed and colorful graphic illustrations provide readers with an in-depth knowledge of a man with a complicated past, extending through East Coast mobs, the psychedelic 60s, the New York celebrity drug culture, Berkeley Peace Movement, the Paris riots, Altamont, Woodstock, laundering money in Southeast Asia, and sitting meditation courses in Tibet.





Excerpt from Hashman

The graphic novel follows a chronological 5-decade event in the underground world of cannabis, marijuana, and drug trafficking. Alex and Josh depict the lead character as a victim of some degree of childhood trauma, and how child abuse informed a skeptical aspect of his nature, causing him to find some sort of satisfaction outside the system.

It is fair to say that his traumatic childhood contributed greatly to his journey into the cannabis underworld.

Hashman goes beyond entertaining readers, it also shows the consequences of actions, whether right or wrong. The series of events surrounding the life of the lead character led to the legalization of cannabis and the enactment of I-502 - a system established, overseen by the Washington State Liquor Control Board, to license, regulate, and tax the production, processing, and wholesale retail sales of marijuana.

Hashman offers a true-life snapshot of the lead character, how he wittingly evades prosecution, and his rise to become an industry stalwart. In the end, he changed his career to be a psychologist.





Excerpt from Hashman

When interviewed by 9-Figure Media, Alex, co-author of the graphic novel, Hashman, said, "Hashman tells an authentic story constructed out of a series of interviews from eyewitnesses, court reports, and newspaper articles. It takes readers through a visually visceral ride through the life of a well-connected and tragically damaged cannabis pioneer."

Fellow co-author, Joshua reported that, "It follows the life of the lead character, a victim of child abuse right to the point of being a central figure in the cannabis legalization scene, as the most authorizing doc, dispensary financier, industry stalwart, and double life as a clinical psychologist."

About Comic Book Historians

Comic Book Historians is an Online Fanzine. It is dedicated to creating a multimedia experience to learn the intricacies of Journalistic Comic Book History. The company fits the comic books and strips that readers know and love into a visual historical context by asking pertinent questions like, who created what? Why was it created? Where did all these stories and characters come from? What do they say about our country or world at those points in time? Why does that matter? If these characters weren't always this way, how did they get created? Comic Book Historians is a place where research is presented with facts in an overall picture to get at the truth whether it's an Article, Podcast, Interactive Facebook group, TikTok, Instagram, or YouTube Channel.

