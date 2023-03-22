The European Heat Pump Association has compiled an up-to-date overview of subsidies for residential heat pumps in the European Union, the United Kingdom, Norway, and Switzerland."Since the investment costs for low-carbon heating and cooling systems such as heat pumps are still higher than for fossil fuel-based heating devices, financial support schemes are still necessary to remove the barriers to investment," the European Heat Pump Association (EHPA) says in a new report on subsidies for residential heat pumps in Europe. The overview covers air- and ground-source residential heat pumps, as well ...

