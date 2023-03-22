Karora Resources just announced that the second mining operation into their Beta Hunt mine has been combined with the main development on the 500 level of the mine, Uranium Energy Corp. reported top values with 15.94% U3O8 equivalent to 7.0 m and expanded the Sakura zone on the Christie Lake project in the eastern Athabasca Basin and Torq Resources initiated the first drill program at the Santa Cecilia gold-copper project in the world-class Maricunga Belt of northern Chile. Company overview: Torq Resources Inc. - https://www.torqresources.com/ ISIN: CA89131L1085 , WKN: A2DNVL , TSXV: TORQ.V , Valor: 36068737 More videos about Torq Resources Inc. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/torq-resources-inc/ Karora Resources Inc. - http://www.karoraresources.com ISIN: CA48575L1076 , WKN: A2QAN6 , FRA: 5RN1.F , TSX: KRR.TO More videos about Karora Resources Inc. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/karora-resources-inc/ Uranium Energy Corp. - https://www.uraniumenergy.com/ ISIN: US9168961038 , WKN: A0JDRR , FRA: U6Z.F , Valor: 2388623 More videos about Uranium Energy Corp. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/uranium-energy-corp/ Get our free Newsletter (English) - https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) - https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Kupfer Uranium Development Production Exploration Newsflash Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV