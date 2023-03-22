Bureau Veritas tells pv magazine that there is a great deal of interest in hydrogen certification schemes in Europe, Australia, the United States, and the Middle East.Bureau Veritas, a French certification specialist, said that it has noted growing interest in its Hydrogen Label certification scheme, which was launched in February 2023. The company did not provide specific figures, but it said that different entities from Europe, Australia, the United States, and the Middle East have expressed interest in certification. "Many operators see the independent certification as a means to demonstrate ...

