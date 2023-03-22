Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2023) - Enertopia Corporation (OTCQB: ENRT) (CSE: ENRT) ("Enertopia" or the "Company") a company focused on building shareholder value through a combination of our Nevada lithium claims, intellectual property, & pending patents in the green technology space, is very pleased to provide the following lithium project update.

We are happy to report that the higher-grade green Lithium claystone horizon intersected in the 2022 drilling program, has been extended to depth & along a further 2,900 feet to the south with our first five completed drill holes. Drilling this year has increased the green claystone horizon from 120 feet in depth, to 295 feet in depth. Furthermore, a second claystone horizon has been drilled down to 400 feet in depth in our first drill hole of the year DH23-01. Below are the drill hole observations from the first phase of drilling in 2023.

2023 Drill Holes completed and reported today:

HOLE # From ft To ft Claystone Horizon type Comments DH23-01 0 49 Overburden 49 217 Green claystone 217 237 Ash tuff 237 400 Dark green, black claystone EOH DH23-03 0 27 Overburden 27 61 Tan claystone 61 99 Ash tuff 99 183 Green claystone 183 300 Dark green, black claystone EOH DH23-09 0 100 Overburden 100 295 Green claystone 295 317 Dark green, black claystone EOH DH23-08 0 35 Overburden 35 165 Green claystone 165 179 Dark green, black claystone 179 207 Green claystone 207 247 Dark green, black claystone EOH DH23-12 0 15 Overburden 15 111 Green claystone 111 129 Tan tuff horizon 129 147 Green claystone 147 181 Dark green, black 181 196 Green claystone 196 237 Dark green, black EOH

DH23-09 was drilled 2,900 feet south from our drill hole DH22-10, which was drilled last year and returned 1,045 ppm Li at a depth of 170 feet, which was the end of hole depth. Keep in mind that drill hole DH23-09 is still over 1,500 feet from our southern property line. DH23-08 and DH23-12 were drilled 950 feet and 1,700 feet east of hole DH23-09 respectively.

The program's focus to date has been on completing drill holes into the anticipated areas of the higher-grade upper claystone horizon, which is currently estimated to cover approximately 640 acres. The additional drill hole data will further help to define the stratigraphic and structural controls affecting claystone deposition & preservation over the area. We are excited that we are adding to the green claystone horizon that returned the higher lithium grades from last year's drilling program, and look forward to seeing what the drill bit reveals as the 2023 drill program progresses.

Inaugural 43-101 report

Upon completion of the 2023 drilling program, the Company will commission the writing of an inaugural 43-101 report for the West Tonopah Project, which covers 1,760 acres.

If possible, the Company may look at completing a preliminary feasibility study in 2024 pending the 43-101 results and recommendations from the report.

The Company is also pleased to congratulate American Battery Technology Co., on their February 28, 2023 press release which revealed its inaugural 43-101 resource report on their Li project; which is adjacent to our western property boundary. Their current resource is estimated to be 15.8 million tons of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) using a cutoff grade of 300 ppm Li and averaging 561 ppm Li.

"I am extremely pleased that the hard work from prior years has set the stage for the next phase of corporate development and look forward to a steady stream of news and advancements in 2023," stated President Robert McAllister.

The Qualified Person:

The technical data in this news release have been reviewed by Randy Henkle, P. Geol. a qualified person under the terms of NI 43-101.

