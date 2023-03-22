Bispecific antibody directed towards an undisclosed Takeda immuno-oncology target uses F-star's proprietary Fcab and mAb2 platforms

InvoX Pharma Limited ("invoX")a U.K.-based wholly-owned subsidiary of Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited ("Sino Biopharm") (HKEX 1177 HK) with an advancing pipeline of innovative products, today announces that F-star, an invoX company, has entered into a second licence agreement with Takeda for a novel next-generation immuno-oncology bispecific antibody.

Under the terms of the licence agreement, F-star will grant Takeda a worldwide, exclusive royalty-bearing licence to research, develop, and commercialize a bispecific antibody directed towards an undisclosed immuno-oncology target using F-star's proprietary Fcab and mAb2 platforms. Takeda will be responsible for all research, development and commercialisation activities under the agreement. F-star will receive an undisclosed upfront licence fee and is eligible to receive potential future development and commercialization milestone payments, plus royalties on annual net sales.

This licence agreement represents the second option that Takeda has exercised under an evaluation and licence agreement with F-star that was entered into in July 2021. F-star and Takeda entered into a licence agreement for a different bispecific antibody in July 2022.

Neil Brewis, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of F-star said: "This second licence agreement with Takeda provides further validation of the enormous potential of F-star's mAb2platform to produce multiple next-generation bispecific antibody therapeutics. We look forward to our continued partnership with Takeda who share our vision of developing pioneering bispecifics in immunotherapy so more people with cancer can live longer and improved lives."

Takeda is committed to developing novel therapies that harness the innate immune system to fight cancer, said Kathy Seidl, Ph.D., head of the Oncology Drug Discovery Unit at Takeda. This second license agreement with F-star allows us to apply the mAb2 platform to generate novel bispecific antibodies leveraging innate immune mechanisms to eliminate tumor cells creating value for the patients we serve.

About F-star

F-star, an invoX company, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical business pioneering bispecific antibodies in immunotherapy so more people with cancer can live longer and improved lives. F-star is committed to working towards a future free from cancer and other serious diseases through the use of tetravalent (2+2) bispecific antibodies to create a paradigm shift in treatments. F-star has four second-generation immuno-oncology therapeutics in the clinic, each directed against some of the most promising IO targets in drug development, including LAG-3 and CD137. F-star's proprietary antibody discovery platform is protected by an extensive intellectual property estate, with over 500 granted patents and pending patent applications relating to its platform technology and product pipeline. The Company has attracted multiple partnerships with biopharma targeting significant unmet needs across several disease areas, including oncology, immunology, and CNS.

About invoX

invoX Pharma was incorporated in March 2021 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sino Biopharm, a global top 40 pharmaceutical company with more than 24,000 employees. UK-based invoX is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focusing on R&D and business development activities outside of China, with a core focus on oncology and respiratory therapeutics. InvoX's main goal is to become a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with a pipeline of innovative products addressing unmet healthcare needs, worldwide. At its core, the Company aspires to improve patients' lives by creating access to innovative medicine.

For further information about invoX Pharma, please visit: https://invoxpharma.com/.

About Sino Biopharm

Sino Biopharm is a leading Chinese pharmaceutical company continuing to invest in Oncology, Hepatology, Respiratory and Surgery, exploring innovative therapies to improve the lives of patients. The company has strong manufacturing capabilities and broad patient access across China. Sino Biopharm is committed to bringing innovation to address unmet healthcare needs globally.

For further information about Sino Biopharm, please visit: http://www.sinobiopharm.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230316005221/en/

Contacts:

Enquiries:

FTI Consulting (PR adviser to invoX Pharma)

Julia Bradshaw, Rob Winder, Sam Purewal

Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

E-mail: invoxpharma@fticonsulting.com