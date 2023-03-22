Green Akku's "selfPV" solution is available in versions featuring one or two solar modules, with prices ranging from €2,057 ($2.215) to €2,434. It says homeowners can self-consume all of the generated solar power, without having to feed it into the grid.From pv magazine Germany Green Akku, a German supplier of solar modules for application on balconies, has developed a residential battery designed for balcony PV modules. It says that the new lithium iron phosphate battery will allow homeowners to self-consume all of the power generated by their balcony solar panels, without having to feed it ...

