Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Cybeats Technologies: Ritterschlag durch die Linux-Foundation!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.03.2023 | 14:06
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

L3COS launches Decentralized Digital Assets Exchange & Marketplace featuring 100% liquid tokenized deposits safeguarded by Central Banks.

LONDON, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- L3COS, a blockchain based operating system, is pleased to announce the launch of its decentralized exchange in April 2023.


The exchange is L3COS' first product to market made possible through proprietary Fiat-on-Chain (FoC) technology aiming to bridge the gap between traditional banking rails and a DEFI environment.

L3COS does not support crypto deposits or transactions and instead decentralizes finance from within the regulated sector.

Tokenized deposits are issued by users when funding their wallets with GBP or EUR via Fiat-on-Chain. This will automatically create a blockchain record of that deposit, the total value of which is safeguarded by central banks in a segregated client account, providing 100% liquidity at all times.

Account holders have full self-sovereign custody of their funds and access to exchange functions as well as linking to established functioning payment and instant settlement systems through Fiat-on-Chain technology.

"The total value of FoC deposits is safeguarded with central banks at all times, which provides security and ultimate liquidity of your tokenized deposits." - Siobhan McArdle, CEO

@L3COS

L3cos.com
Fiatonchain.com

Media Contact:
vano@l3cos.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1030791/L3COS_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/l3cos-launches-decentralized-digital-assets-exchange--marketplace-featuring-100-liquid-tokenized-deposits-safeguarded-by-central-banks-301778035.html

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.