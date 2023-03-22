Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Cybeats Technologies: Ritterschlag durch die Linux-Foundation!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851745 ISIN: US88579Y1010 Ticker-Symbol: MMM 
Tradegate
22.03.23
14:40 Uhr
96,66 Euro
+0,03
+0,03 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
3M COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
3M COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
96,6096,7214:49
96,5996,7214:49
ACCESSWIRE
22.03.2023 | 14:26
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

2,600 Patents in 2022: The Numbers Behind 3M's Continuing Innovation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / 3M

Originally published on 3M News Center

At 3M, patents represent more than ownership of an idea or design. They demonstrate 3M's ability to continually innovate, find new solutions and encourage creative collaboration.

"It's very important for the company to keep inventing and reinventing," said Audrey Sherman, division scientist and holder of 156 patents at 3M.

Audrey began her career at 3M as an intern while still in high school and got her first patent after being at the company for five years. At that time, she asked her boss how many patents she should aim to earn per year. He told her that a good pace was one patent per year. "All I could think of was, I am so far behind because I've been here for five years," she said. Audrey was determined to catch up. And she did - averaging nearly five patents per year over the next 26 years.

In 2017, Audrey became the first women at 3M to reach the 100-patent mark.

In 2019, when she had 130 patents to her name, Audrey's accomplishments were recognized in a final clue on the game show Jeopardy.

3M, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from 3M on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: 3M
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/3m
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: 3M

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745170/2600-Patents-in-2022-The-Numbers-Behind-3Ms-Continuing-Innovation

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.