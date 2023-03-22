Anzeige
Freitag, 24.03.2023
WKN: A12GL6 ISIN: US98139A1051 Ticker-Symbol: 0WKA 
Tradegate
23.03.23
16:25 Uhr
90,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
22.03.2023 | 14:26
219 Leser
Workiva: ESG Talk: Finding Opportunity in Risk

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / Workiva

Workiva, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, Press release picture

Denise Vaughn, vice president of ESG at Ferguson Enterprises, and Christopher Lindsay, vice president of government relations for the International Association of Plumbing & Mechanical Officials, join Workiva's Mandi McReynolds. They explore the business and societal risks associated with water, how their organizations are coming together to address the water crisis in the United States, and the importance of pilots, process, and partnership for driving ESG strategy.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and YouTube.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745168/ESG-Talk-Finding-Opportunity-in-Risk

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
