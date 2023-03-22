Webster Bank Shares Its Community Investment Strategy

Originally published by Nexstar Media Inc. on wpri.com

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / Marissa Weidner, Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer with Webster Bank talks about her role and explains Webster's significant community investment strategy.

About Webster

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank Division. Webster is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and its HSA Bank division, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization with $69.1 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

