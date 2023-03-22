Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.03.2023
Cybeats Technologies: Ritterschlag durch die Linux-Foundation!
ACCESSWIRE
22.03.2023 | 14:50
Webster Bank Shares Its Community Investment Strategy

Originally published by Nexstar Media Inc. on wpri.com

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / Marissa Weidner, Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer with Webster Bank talks about her role and explains Webster's significant community investment strategy.

Watch the interview here

About Webster
Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank Division. Webster is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and its HSA Bank division, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization with $69.1 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

Webster Bank, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Webster Bank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Webster Bank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/webster-bank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Webster Bank

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745176/Webster-Bank-Shares-Its-Community-Investment-Strategy

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
