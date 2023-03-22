Phaesun and Solar Cooling Engineering have developed a PV-powered cold room for small-scale farmers in Africa. The solution, which has been installed at a farm in Kenya, includes a 2.8 kW solar array and vapor compression heat pumps.Phaesun and German startup Solar Cooling Engineering have jointly developed the SelfChill cold room, a solar-powered cooling solution for off-grid applications. "The technology is based on high-quality energy-efficient core components, but can be used in a modular way," Germany-based solar Phaesun said in a statement. "Different systems can be configured and built ...

