Saudi Arabia aims to add 10 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2027, with solar to account for the lion's share. The Middle East Solar Industry Association (MESIA) describes the main market drivers that could make this target achievable.The Saudi Arabian government has taken significant steps in recent years to address the challenges and encourage the development of renewable energy projects. These efforts include the establishment of the Saudi Renewable Energy Project Development Office to oversee the development of renewable energy projects and the launch of the Solar Energy Plan, which aims ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...