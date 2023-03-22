DJ Travis Perkins: Notice of AGM

Publication of the 2023 Notice of Annual General Meeting

&

Annual General Meeting arrangements

Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that its 2023 Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") together with the 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statements was today posted to Shareholders who elected to receive them in hard copy form.

The 2023 Notice of Annual General Meeting is available on the Company's website (https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/ investors/shareholder-centre/general-meetings/?year=2023) and, in accordance with rule 9.6.1 of the Listing Rules, a copy has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The announcement of the Company's 2022 results together with the publication of the 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statements was issued on 28 February 2023 and can be found on the Company's website at https:// www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/investors/, together with the Proxy Form for the 2023 Annual General Meeting.

The AGM will take place at 9.00 am on Thursday 4 May 2023 at Linklaters, One Silk Street, London, EC2Y 8HQ.

You can ask a question in advance of the meeting which will be tabled at the meeting by emailing cosec@travisperkins.co.uk or writing to the Company Secretary at Ryehill House, Rye Hill Close, Lodge Farm Industrial Estate, Northampton NN5 7UA. You may pre-submit questions related to the business of the AGM up until 9.00 am on 2 May 2023 or ask them during the meeting by raising your hand.

All resolutions at the AGM will be decided on a poll. Shareholders will be able to vote in advance of the AGM by proxy. Shareholders are strongly encouraged to appoint the Chair of the AGM as their proxy who will vote in accordance with their instructions. You can vote by proxy online via the share portal at www.travisperkins-shares.com. Proxy forms may be downloaded from https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/investors/shareholder-centre/general-meetings/?year=2023 and once completed sent to our registrar, Link Group. Full details of arrangements are set out in the Notice of AGM.

Enquiries:

Travis Perkins

Robin Miller

General Counsel & Company Secretary

cosec@travisperkins.co.uk

