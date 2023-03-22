Social Security Solutions: SSanalyzer Wins Top-Ranked Social Security Software - Eighth Year in T3 Technology Survey

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / The annual T3 Technology survey of financial advisors once again ranked Social Security Solutions Inc.'s tool SSanalyzer in 2023 as a leading provider for Social Security software to fill the gap in existing financial planning software.

The survey showed SSanalyzer having the largest market share of users in 2023 and for the last eight years in a row. SSanalyzer is one of the top resources for retail financial advisors for retirement planning.

SSanalyzer continues to lead the charge in providing specialized advice to clients on the complex but crucial decision of when clients should claim Social Security.

Highlighting the user ratings emphasizes that SSanalyzer stands apart from the competition with the most user-friendly interface backed by a strong team of trained experts to support users. Having a highly knowledgeable staff to contact for questions about a client case or Social Security rules empowers advisors to deliver advice with confidence without having to study for years to become a Social Security expert themselves.

"We are extremely grateful to the advisors and users of our software that year after year appreciate our dedication to research and innovation around truly understanding Social Security claiming strategies," states William Meyer, Social Security expert and CEO of Social Security Solutions Inc.

Learn more about SSanalyzer at www.SSanalyzer.com.

Media Contact:

Lisa Harris

Lisam@socialsecuritysolutions.com

913-815-6986

Contact Information:

Lisa Harris

lisaharris@socialsecuritysolutions.com

913-815-6986

SOURCE: Social Security Solutions Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/745171/SSanalyzer-Wins-Top-Ranked-Social-Security-Software--Eighth-Year-in-T3-Technology-Survey