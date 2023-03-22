Global renewable capacity increased by 295 GW last year, bringing the world to a cumulative installed capacity of 3,372 GW, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).IRENA says developers installed 295 GW of renewable energy throughout the world in 2022, driving up global cumulative installed capacity by 9.6% to 3,372 GW. It was a year of record growth, largely based on newly installed PV systems, according to IRENA. The organization says 191 GW of solar was installed last year. It notes that growth is still largely concentrated in a handful of countries and regions such as ...

