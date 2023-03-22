Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Cybeats Technologies: Ritterschlag durch die Linux-Foundation!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0J3QM ISIN: FI0009014377 Ticker-Symbol: OFK 
Tradegate
22.03.23
10:14 Uhr
43,430 Euro
-0,220
-0,50 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
ORION OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORION OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,22043,25016:27
43,23043,24016:27
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.03.2023 | 16:22
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Orion Oyj: Organising meeting of the Board of Directors

ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE / OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE
22 MARCH 2023 at 17.15 EET

Orion Corporation: Organising meeting of theBoard of Directors

In its organising meeting, the Board of Directors of Orion Corporation, which was elected today by the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders, has elected Hilpi Rautelin as Vice Chair.

The compositions of the Board committees were decided to be as follows:


Personnel and RemunerationCommittee:
Mikael Silvennoinen, Chair
Maziar Mike Doustdar
Veli-Matti Mattila
Hilpi Rautelin

Audit Committee:
Ari Lehtoranta, Chair
Kari Jussi Aho
Eija Ronkainen
Karen Lykke Sørensen

R&D Committee:
Hilpi Rautelin, Chair
Kari Jussi Aho
Veli-Matti Mattila
Eija Ronkainen
Karen Lykke Sørensen

The Company also has a Nomination Committee, the election of which was announced in a Stock Exchange Release on 29 April 2022. A change in the Nomination Committee composition was announced in a Stock Exchange Release on 21 March 2023.

All members of the Board of Directors have been evaluated to be independent of the company and its significant shareholders.

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme

President and CEO		Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions


Contact person:
Olli Huotari, Senior Vice President, Corporate Functions
Phone +358 50 966 3054

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and self-care products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2022 amounted to EUR 1,341 million and the company had about 3,500 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.