First 8 holes of the maiden drill program testing the Mont Agoma Prospect have intersected significant tin, copper and zinc mineralisation over 300 metres of strike.

Mineralisation is from surface, is over widths of >200 metres and remains open to the north, south and down dip. The Mont Agoma soil anomaly has been defined with strike extent of over 1,000 metres.

Assay results for the first 4 holes are expected in mid-April.

Rome plans to drill 12 additional holes to test further strike and depth extensions at the Mont Agoma Prospect, after which the drill rigs will be moved to test the Kalayi Prospect (over 2 kms strike length) and the Mont Agoma NW Prospect high grade tin-in-soil anomalies and associated artisanal workings.

Drilling Update

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2023) - Rome Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RMR) (FSE: 33R) ("Rome" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, based on visual interpretation and Niton XRF analysis, the Company has identified zones of tin, copper, tin & copper, and zinc mineralisation over a width of more than 200m at its Mont Agoma Prospect (Figure 1), which is located within the Bisie North Tin Project ("BNTP"). Mineralised intercepts are shown in section in Figures 3 and 4.





Figure 1: Tin in Soil Anomaly at the Bisie North Tin Project showing 3 Main Prospects and Planned and Current Drill Holes. (Note: The extent of the Anomaly Covers ~5km)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9037/159429_02ebc70ce406eb0f_001full.jpg.

The BNTP is comprised of two contiguous properties, exploration permits PR 13274 and PR 15130, which are situated in the Walikale District of the North Kivu Province in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo ("DRC"). The current drill program has been designed to test ~300m of potential strike of the newly defined high grade, contiguous tin in soil anomaly at the BNTP. Further to the Company's news release dated February 2, 2032, the Company has now completed a total of 8 diamond holes totalling 1,464m (Figure 2).

Samples from the first four diamond holes have been submitted to ALS Global in Johannesburg with results expected in mid-April. Samples for the additional four diamond holes are in process of being sent to Lubumbashi for sample preparation prior to dispatch to ALS Global in Johannesburg.

Drilling at Mont Agoma Prospect

Near surface tin mineralisation has been identified in two parallel zones of 5m to 10m true thickness as shown in section in Figures 3 and 4. Niton XRF readings have indicated the potential for up to 4% tin * over circa 1m intervals within these zones. Current drilling has focused on identifying the source of the >500ppm tin in soil anomaly at relatively shallow levels. Future holes will test the continuity, grade and width of identified tin zones at depth and along strike to the north and south where there has been no drilling.

* See QP Statement





Figure 2: Diamond Drill Hole Collar Positions on the Mont Agoma Tin in Soil Anomaly

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9037/159429_02ebc70ce406eb0f_002full.jpg.





Figure 3: Schematic Section 1 Across MADD001 and MADD004 (MADD004 abandoned) showing Mineralisation over 300m Width. (Note: Mineralisation is Open in All Directions given the Limited Number of Drill Holes; The Cu and Zn zones were extrapolated from Section 2).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9037/159429_02ebc70ce406eb0f_003full.jpg.

Significant near surface copper mineralisation was also intersected in two zones, one being anomalous in tin (refer Figure 4). The copper zones have a combined true thickness of 20 to 30m with the Niton XRF reporting grades of up to 4% copper *. The associated copper in soil anomaly shows anomalous results which cover 2km along the northwest trend.

Highly significant near surface zinc mineralisation has been identified in two zones in MADD001 and MADD002 as shown in section in Figures 3 and 4. Sphalerite (zinc) veins and coarse-grained disseminated sphalerite were observed over 100m of true thickness over the western zone where Niton grades of >10% zinc * are common throughout the sequence. Visually the eastern zone with a true thickness of 10m appears to be better mineralised in sphalerite (zinc) than the western zone. Both zinc zones are discrete with minor anomalous tin and copper.

In addition to the identification of tin, copper and zinc mineralisation, the drilling has intersected gossans and gossanous quartz veins with potential for gold mineralisation. This is supported by the associated gold in soil anomaly. Samples submitted for laboratory analysis will also be assayed for gold mineralisation.

* See QP Statement





Figure 4: Section 2 Across MADD002, MADD007 and MADD005 showing Surface Mineralisation over >200m. (Note Mineralisation is Open in All Directions)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9037/159429_02ebc70ce406eb0f_004full.jpg.

The association of tin, copper and zinc in the current drill holes is similar to the mineralization at Alphamin's neighbouring Mpama North tin mine although of a higher grade. As the source granites cooled hydrothermal fluids including tin would have been the first to be driven out through open structures. Copper and zinc would have followed as the granite cooled down further allowing for these minerals to precipitate in distinct structures which were open at the time.

Planned Drilling at Kalayi and Mont Agoma NW Prospects

In addition to the Mont Agoma Prospect, Rome has identified two further high-grade tin in soil anomalies where artisanal miners have recovered cassiterite (tin) from a series of small-scale workings.

The tin in soil anomaly at the Kalayi Prospect has been defined over 2km (refer Figure 1). Channel samples collected previously from artisanal workings reported up to 1m at 11% tin ** within a broader 10m wide zone. Initial drilling will target 250m of strike underlying the tin workings.

The first artisanal tin mining in the project area was carried out at the Mont Agoma NW Prospect (refer Figure 1). The surface workings were subsequently abandoned. Four holes covering 200m of strike length will test the tin mineral potential underlying these workings.

The Company currently has two diamond drill rigs on site, and a third diamond drill rig is expected on site in early May. Pad clearing has also commenced to follow up on artisanal workings and associated tin in soil anomalies at the Mont Agoma NW and Kalayi Prospects.

** Grades reported by ALS Global laboratory in Johannesburg





Figure 5: Niton Reading (17% Sn) of Tin Ore being Mined by Artisanals at Kalayi. Note: Strongly Hematized Ore from Oxidation of Chlorite

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9037/159429_fig5rr.jpg.

Planned Soil Sampling

Infill soil sampling programmes have been planned to follow up on lower order tin in soil anomalies which when combined with the priority anomalies cover 5 km on the BNTP as shown in Figure 1. All anomalies are on topographic highs and warrant further investigation as they have equal potential for new tin discoveries.

Dr Georg Schnura, CEO and President of Rome commented, "The ongoing drilling programme at the Bisie North Tin Project continues to exceed our expectations. These are the first holes drilled at Bisie North, and they have all intersected significant mineralisation. The potential now exists to identify a significant open-pittable deposit rich in tin, copper and zinc mineralisation. We are looking forward to testing strike extensions at Mont Agoma, and also drill testing the exciting Kalayi and Mont Agoma NW high grade tin-in-soil anomalies for the first time."

QP Statement

Dr Deon Vermaakt is a consultant of Rome Resources Ltd and qualified geologist and is a registered Professional Natural Scientist (Geological Science) with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP Reg. No. 400074/03). Dr Vermaakt is a qualified person (QP) under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Dr Vermaakt is satisfied that 30 second measurement time used on each Niton XRF reading on pulps received from the sample preparation laboratory in Lubumbashi is adequate for a reliable reading. Dr Vermaakt further confirmed that Niton XRF results of QAQC (blanks, standards and repeat samples) samples which were inserted throughout the samples reported grades which were well within acceptable ranges as per industry standard.

About Rome Resources

Rome Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company that has entered into two option agreements to acquire 51% direct and indirect interests in two contiguous properties situated in the Walikale District of the North Kivu Province in eastern DRC, which are collectively referred to as the "Bisie North Tin Project". Rome intends to fund exploration on the project up to the completion of a definitive feasibility study.

