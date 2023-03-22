Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Cybeats Technologies: Ritterschlag durch die Linux-Foundation!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P1F3 ISIN: SE0013513652 Ticker-Symbol: 4K4 
Frankfurt
22.03.23
09:15 Uhr
0,155 Euro
-0,002
-1,27 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STAYBLE THERAPEUTICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STAYBLE THERAPEUTICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
22.03.2023 | 17:34
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Stayble Therapeutics AB (179/23)

With effect from March 24, 2023, the subscription rights in Stayble
Therapeutics AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue up until and including April 05, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   STABL TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019912866              
Order book ID:  288663                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from March 24, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Stayble
Therapeutics AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   STABL BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019912874              
Order book ID:  288664                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.