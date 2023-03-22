Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Stayble Therapeutics AB (179/23)

With effect from March 24, 2023, the subscription rights in Stayble Therapeutics AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including April 05, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: STABL TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019912866 Order book ID: 288663 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from March 24, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Stayble Therapeutics AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: STABL BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019912874 Order book ID: 288664 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com