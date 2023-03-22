Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Cybeats Technologies: Ritterschlag durch die Linux-Foundation!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DD6Z ISIN: BMG2415A1137 Ticker-Symbol: HQ3 
Tradegate
20.03.23
11:38 Uhr
10,740 Euro
-0,700
-6,12 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COOL COMPANY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COOL COMPANY LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,76012,12017:54
11,06011,16017:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.03.2023 | 17:46
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cool Company Ltd.: Completion of previously announced sale of the Golar Seal pursuant to an agreement dated February 20, 2023

Bermuda, March 22, 2023: Reference is made to the press release published by Cool Company Ltd. ("CoolCo" or the "Company") on February 20, 2023 regarding the announcement that the Company had entered into an agreement to sell the Golar Seal (IMO: 9624914) (the "Vessel") for $184.3 million.

CoolCo announces today that it has completed the sale and delivered the Vessel to the buyer.

ABOUT COOLCO

CoolCo is a growth-oriented owner, operator and manager of fuel-efficient liquefied natural gas ("LNG") carriers. Using its integrated, in-house vessel management platform, CoolCo provides charterers and third-party LNG vessel owners with modern and flexible management and transportation solutions, delivering a lesser-emitting form of energy that supports decarbonization efforts, economic growth, energy security, and improvements in quality of life. CoolCo intends to leverage its industry relationships to make further accretive acquisitions of in-service LNGCs, and to selectively pursue newbuild opportunities.

Additional information about CoolCo can be found at www.coolcoltd.com.

For further information, please contact:

ir@coolcoltd.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 number 3 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.