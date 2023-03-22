Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a global leader in outsourced digital integrated business services, today announced it will resume offering full-service content moderation services within its trust and safety division, including moderation of highly egregious content.

The move comes after a lengthy review of its business, including discussions with various stakeholders including employees, clients, employees' representatives and shareholders. Additionally, Teleperformance has conducted detailed internal audits and has had third-party external reviews of its operations by some of Teleperformance's clients, Korn Ferry and Bureau Veritas, with a special focus on its people management and workplace practices.

Key findings stemming from the discussions and reviews is that Teleperformance is one of the industry's leading providers of content moderation services; Teleperformance has a strong focus on its staff well-being; and the Company' content moderators are proud of what they do and feel adequately supported by the company in performing this public service.

In November 2022, Teleperformance had announced it would exit moderation of highly egregious content within its trust and safety division. Since then, the Company has honored its commitment not to accept new business of moderating highly egregious content while honoring its existing contractual obligations.

While highly egregious content is a very small part of Teleperformance's content moderation work, post the third-party reviews and discussions, Teleperformance is now convinced that it is in the best interest of the billions of people that are online every day that Teleperformance continues to serve the content moderation needs of its clients in full and not exit any part of the business.

Teleperformance will continue to work with its clients, academia, employees' representatives, and other industry experts to make this activity even safer. These initiatives include increased use of latest AI products to improve automated screening of harmful content and further enhancements in physical and emotional wellness programs for content moderators. Teleperformance will also set up an independent Safety Advisory Board, comprising experts from related fields, for its content moderation business.

About Teleperformance Group

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), a global leader in outsourced digital integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model including end-to-end digital solutions, which guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high touch, high tech approach. More than 410,000 employees, based in 91 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 300 languages and 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process.This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2022, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,154 million (US$8.6 billion, based on €1 $1.05) and net profit of €645 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

