DJ Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Acc (LEMA LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-March-2023 / 17:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 21-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 44.086961
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10300318
CODE: LEMA LN
ISIN: LU2200146228
---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU2200146228 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMA LN Sequence No.: 231874 EQS News ID: 1589731 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1589731&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 22, 2023 12:40 ET (16:40 GMT)