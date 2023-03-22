Qrons Inc.: Qrons files U.S. National Phase of its Patent Application in Furtherance of its QS200 Product Candidate for Therapeutic Polypseudorotaxane Hydrogels

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / Qrons Inc. (OTCQB:QRON), an innovative biotechnology company dedicated to developing biotech products, treatments and technologies that create a platform for the treatment of traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) and other nervous system pathologies, today announced that it has filed an International Patent Application at the International Bureau, for inventions of Therapeutic Polypseudorotaxane Hydrogels. This provides Qrons with the option to, in the future, seek protection for these inventions globally. This International Patent Application was filed on March 12, 2023, and was assigned application number PCT/IB2023/052368. It relates to uses of hydrogel compositions in the treatment of pathological central nervous system conditions such as traumatic injury or neurodegenerative disease, as well as manufacturing techniques for such compositions.

Jonah Meer, Qrons' co-founder and CEO, stated, " this filing advances our scientific discoveries not only for the treatment of neuronal damage and the inducement of neuronal regeneration but should have much broader applications beyond traumatic brain injuries to include other indications that we are currently researching. The filing continues the work of perfecting our IP. We are working and planning on the filing of additional patents as we broaden indications we believe our technology can address."

About Qrons Inc.

Headquartered in New York City, with research centered in Israel, Qrons is an innovative biotechnology company dedicated to developing biotech products, treatments and technologies to combat neuronal diseases an enormous social and economic burden on society. Qrons' approach is to seek to engage in strategic arrangements with companies and institutions that are developing breakthrough technologies in the fields of artificial intelligence, machine learning, molecular biology, stem cells and tissue engineering, for deployment in the fight against neuronal diseases. Our search is focused on researchers based in Israel, a country which is world-renowned for biotech innovations For additional information, please visit www.qrons.com.

