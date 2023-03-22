Sappi North America: Marjorie Boles, Group Chief Information Officer for Sappi Limited, Features in ABB's Unstoppable Film Series and Represents Women in STEM

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / Sappi North America:

We continue to celebrate International Women's Month at Sappi! ABB has featured our very own Marjorie Boles, Group Chief Information Officer, in their three-part film series titled Unstoppable. The series highlights three women within the paper and pulp, mining, and metals industries in STEM (academic fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

We're incredibly proud of Marjorie, who is featured as she speaks on occupying a senior role in technology in the pulp and paper industry. She shares her journey of how she took initial interest in a career in technology, and how, even as technology has advanced in leaps since she started, there is still room to grow in making the field more gender-diverse.

As part of the Unstoppable series, she and others, bring into full view the importance of diversity and inclusion, and pave the way forward for women and girls who will follow in their footsteps, ultimately driving the next wave of innovation in STEM fields!

