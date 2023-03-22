Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.03.2023
Cybeats Technologies: Ritterschlag durch die Linux-Foundation!
WKN: A14S60 ISIN: SE0007100599 Ticker-Symbol: SVHH 
Tradegate
22.03.23
15:48 Uhr
8,840 Euro
+0,042
+0,48 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
GlobeNewswire
22.03.2023 | 19:22
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in Handelsbanken (60/23)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular
and gross return forwards/futures in Svenska Handelsbanken AB (SHBA) due to an
extra dividend. For details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange
notice 59/23. 

Adjusted series have received an "X", "Y", or "Q" in the series designation and
have also received new ISIN-codes and ProdIDs which can be found in the
attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1128393
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
