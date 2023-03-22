Mactores Announces ChatGPT Integration for Its Aedeon Data Lake on AWS, Amazon Redshift, and Snowflake

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / Mactores, a leading provider in data analytics, ML, and AI systems, announces the successful integration of ChatGPT into its Mactores Aedeon Data Lake on AWS, Amazon Redshift, and Snowflake. This integration makes it easier for business users to interact with their data and derive usable insights.

ChatGPT is an AI language model trained by OpenAI that can generate natural language responses to text-based inputs. By fine-tuning ChatGPT to train data from the Aedeon data lake on AWS, Amazon Redshift or Snowflake, Mactores has developed an integration that can securely generate ChatGPT responses for user companies.

Recent studies estimate that employees spend an average of 16 hours a week searching for data, which translates to approximately $2.5 trillion in lost productivity globally each year. With ChatGPT's integration on AWS, Amazon Redshift, and Snowflake, business users can now access their data quickly and easily via chat interface, generate meaningful practical insights, and make faster decisions based on the available data.

This technology also provides accessibility for those with visual impairments or other disabilities, as it eliminates the need for users to navigate complex user interfaces. By simply speaking or typing their query into ChatGPT, users can quickly retrieve the information they need.

Additionally, ChatGPT queries allow businesses to significantly reduce the time and resources required to train employees on learning analytics and business intelligence tools. According to a recent study by McKinsey, organizations that invest in upskilling their employees can see a 20 to 25 percent increase in productivity and a 10 to 30 percent increase in retention rates.

With ChatGPT's seamless integration with Mactores' Aedeon data lake on AWS, Amazon Redshift, and Snowflake, data analytics teams can now focus on building robust and secure data platforms and alleviate the challenges of integrating multiple analytics tools to deliver insights into their corporate data.

