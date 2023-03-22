Regulatory News:

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE) announces that the French version of the 2022 Universal Registration Document ("URD") was filed on March 2,2023 with the French securities regulator (Autorité des marchés financiers or "AMF") under the number D.23-0131.

This URD is available on Veolia website at:

https://www.veolia.com/fr/groupe/finance/information-reglementee

A hard copy of the French version of the 2022 Universal Registration Document are also available at the company's administrative headquarters, 30, rue Madeleine Vionnet, Aubervilliers (93300), France and may be provided free of charge on request.

The following documents are included in the URD:

the 2022 annual financial report

the information contained in the corporate governance report

the reports of the statutory auditors and their fees;

the description of the share buyback program.

