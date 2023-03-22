DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2022 / Dunamis Charge Announces New Twitter Spaces Series "Plugged In" Featuring Diverse EV and Sustainability Trailblazers in Celebration of Women's History Month

WHO: Dunamis Charge, an innovative electric vehicle charger manufacturer from Detroit, owned by CEO and Founder, Natalie King; the world's the 1st African American woman EV charger manufacturer.

WHAT: Announces its Twitter Spaces series; "Plugged In ". The inaugural discussion "How Clean Energy Initiatives Will Impact Urban Communities and How Federal Spending Will Help! will include a diverse panel of successful women versed in EV technology and sustainability.

Dunamis Charge Will Host Participants:

Natalie King - CEO, Dunamis Charge - @nataliekingesq

Preeti Pincha - Director, Sustainable Systems Initiative, Deloitte - @preetipincha

Kameale C. Terry - CEO, ChargerHelp! - @kameale_c

Tess Mateo - Sustainability ESG Impact Investor/United Nations Advisor

Carla Walker-Miller - CEO, Walker-Miller Energy Services - @cwalkermiller

The March 24th Dunamis Charge Twitter Spaces Series "Plugged In " will offer insight on:

How urban communities are disproportionately impacted by greenhouse gas emissions

How funds pledged by the Biden Administration's BIL initiatives, including NEVI, IRA, and the Justice40 Initiative can greatly aid black and brown communities and diverse businesses in capitalizing on the wealth boom the EV space is poised for while making a significant impact on the underserved

The power of women in leadership championing the fight against climate change for all

WHEN: Friday, March 24th, 2023 at 8 pm EST/5 pm EST

WHERE: Twitter Spaces: @dunamisenergy1

WHY: Dunamis Charge CEO, Natalie King ideated the "Plugged In" Twitter Spaces series because of her passion for developing and exposing opportunities for wealth creation and participation in the electrification and mobility boom that's happening throughout the world right now. As Founder of Dunamis Charge, whose motto is EV is for Everyone!, King is determined that minorities and women are not left behind.

King deemed Women's History Month as the appropriate time to launch "Plugged In" and hand-selected fellow esteemed women panelists who share her vision of ensuring that communities of color are educated about, and have access to the information and resources to level the playing field for participation in opportunities in the electrification and mobility space.

Dunamis Charge's March 24th Twitter Spaces dialog is the first in a curated series of compelling and informative conversations to come. Global audiences can tune in and participate by clicking: https://twitter.com/dunamisenergy1/status/1635681593892249600's=46&t=mov5Di7zA2k9Py2git5E7A

For more information contact Dunamis Charge PR Lead Trea Davenport at 310-728-5000 or treadaypr@gmail.com.

Dunamis Charge

Dunamis Charge is an affiliated company of Dunamis Clean Energy Partners, LLC which was founded in 2012 and is a woman-owned, MBE-certified OE manufacturer of Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE). Dunamis Charge specializes in providing intelligent, reliable, and user-friendly Electric Vehicle Chargers and Energy Management Services that exceed the needs of individual, commercial, and utility customers to manage and optimize charging at home, workplace, or public space. Dunamis Charge is the first African American woman-owned EV charger manufacturer on the globe.

SOURCE: Dunamis Charge

