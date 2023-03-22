AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital" or the "Company") (NYSE: AXS) today announced that it expects to release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 after the close of the financial markets.

Albert Benchimol, President and Chief Executive Officer, Vince Tizzio, CEO Specialty Insurance and Reinsurance, and Peter Vogt, Chief Financial Officer, will host an investor teleconference, including a question and answer period, on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. ET to discuss the first quarter results as well as related matters.

The teleconference can be accessed by dialing 1-877-883-0383 (U.S. callers), or 1-412-902-6506 (international callers), and entering the passcode 3089941 approximately 10 minutes in advance of the call. A live, listen-only webcast of the call will also be available via the Investor Information section of the Company's website at www.axiscapital.com.

A replay of the teleconference will be available for two weeks by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (U.S. callers), or 1-412-317-0088 (international callers), and entering the passcode 8475853. The webcast will be archived in the Investor Information section of the Company's website.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. The Company has shareholders' equity of $4.6 billion at December 31, 2022, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a financial strength rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230322005090/en/

Contacts:

Investor

Miranda Hunter

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited

investorrelations@axiscapital.com

(441) 533-6397

Media

Nichola Liboro

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited

nichola.liboro@axiscapital.com

(917) 705-4579