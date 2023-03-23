Feed the Children Celebrates the Power of Partnership this World Water Day

Nonprofit works with partners around the world to provide safe, clean water

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / While many Americans take clean water for granted, more than 46 million live with water insecurity - they either don't have access to running water or their water may be unsafe to drink. Globally, nearly 2 billion don't have access to safe drinking water.

Feed the Children recognizes the importance of access to clean water and works with corporate and community partners around the world to help maintain access to this vital resource. This year on World Water Day, the nonprofit is celebrating its partnerships and hoping to bring awareness to this critical issue.

Norfolk Southern, the railway company in charge of the 151-car train that derailed in Ohio earlier this year, estimates that more than 1.1 million gallons of water may have been contaminated because of the derailment. In fact, water contamination is a major source of anxiety for residents returning to East Palestine after the derailment.

Feed the Children and Niagara Bottling have worked to ensure families have access to clean water following both man-made and natural disasters. This year, the partners have assisted families across America providing 11.7 million pounds of water to families impacted by water crises like those in East Palestine and Jackson, Miss. as well as those affected by Hurricane Ian, the California wildfires and other natural disasters.

In total, the organizations have distributed 149 million pounds of this life-saving resource to families and communities around the world during their 15-year partnership.

Around the world, we work to expand access to safe drinking water while helping communities maintain adequate sanitation and proper hygiene practices by providing them with resources and training.

Feed the Children's Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) interventions in communities across El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Kenya, Malawi, the Philippines, Tanzania and Uganda are crucial in protecting children and their families from the illnesses caused by waterborne diseases, which can often be fatal - especially for children under the age of five. The nonprofit focuses on improving access to safe and clean water for parents and children and encourages the adoption of WASH practices through child-focused community development programs.

Our work in Malawi has provided a flagship example of a dynamic partnership model thanks to Proctor & Gamble, who provides point-of-use water purification technology. In fiscal year 2022, more than 64,000 households gained access to safe drinking water in our international communities.

"I thank almighty God for sending Feed the Children... because we can now drink clean water, and there are no more cases of stomach pain in my home." Nighty Akongo - mother of 6, Uganda

While Feed the Children's work to support vulnerable children and families continues, it cannot be done alone. To learn how you can help make a difference, visit feedthechildren.org.

A volunteer distributes bottled water to families effected by train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. This was made possible through the partnership of Feed the Children and Niagara Bottling.

Feed the Children focuses on improving access to safe and clean water for parents and children in eight countries outside the U.S.

