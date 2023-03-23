Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Cybeats Technologies: Ritterschlag durch die Linux-Foundation!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853686 ISIN: JP3672400003 Ticker-Symbol: NISA 
Tradegate
22.03.23
11:20 Uhr
3,412 Euro
+0,086
+2,57 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,2873,40122.03.
3,2613,39222.03.
PR Newswire
23.03.2023 | 02:06
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.: Nissan reveals prototype sedan for contemporary lifestyles

TOKYO, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. announced today a prototype sedan equipped with approximately 30 devices born from free ideas and ingenuity. The Contemporary Lifestyle Vehicle, created through a bricolage approach, is to be on display at the Nissan Global Headquarters Gallery here from March 24 to April 2 and also viewable on Nissan's YouTube channel starting today.


https://youtu.be/9D4AX81co-E

The prototype is based on the iconic Skyline and packed with devices that can help users comfortably eat, sleep, and play in the car. To create this usability without compromising the vehicle's functionality and stylish design, Nissan introduced devices through a process of trial and error, fusing them with AI to achieve surprising functions not imaginable from the outside appearance. In this way the vehicle enables daily experience that suits modern lifestyles. By adopting a bricolage approach instead of a conventional engineering one, the team was able to set goals and reach them optimally and efficiently, thereby creating something beyond expectations.

Tetsuro Ueda, an expert leader in Nissan's Mobility & AI Laboratory, said: "Innovation to enrich people's lives is our corporate purpose. But, innovation is not limited to unprecedented advanced technologies such as electrification and intelligence. Innovation is also about finding new possibilities in what already exists and finding ways to make experience more pleasant. Bricolage is well-suited for this kind of innovation. Above all, it was a lot of fun for us to prototype. This Contemporary Lifestyle Vehicle is a modern interpretation of the idea of eating, sleeping and playing in a sedan. We believe that innovation from bricolage is also effective in addressing sustainability issues. The Contemporary Lifestyle Vehicle is just the first step in demonstrating the impact of bricolage on manufacturing. We will continue to explore innovations and deliver excitement."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2036443/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nissan-reveals-prototype-sedan-for-contemporary-lifestyles-301778744.html

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.