Local time March 27th, the world's leading compliant e-cigarette brand ZOVOO launched the ultra-thin disposable DRAGBAR Z700 GT in the German market.

Equipped with the self-developed GENE TREE ceramic coil technology, the DRAGBAR Z700 GT features consistent flavor and ultra-pure taste, achieving the largest puff count among the 2ml disposable devices, making it a futuristic e-cigarette that will disrupt the industry.

Consistent Taste, No Flavor Decaying

Compared with the competitors in the market, the GENE TREE ceramic coil is 26% better for taste reproduction and 60% more consistent in flavor. Its vaping aerosol has a stable release, with an overall attenuation of 3.8% rather than the 10% of competitors.

Moreover, GENE TREE has a patented "powder-free" technology, breaking the bottleneck of sticking and dropping powder of traditional ceramic coil.

Therefore, the DRAGBAR Z700 GT guarantees a truly consistent and pure flavor, offering a pleasant and reassuring vaping experience.

Low Consumption, More Puffs

With higher energy conversion efficiency, GENE TREE accomplishes a total transcendence of producing more puffs with a low battery power consumption.

As a result, the DRAGBAR Z700 GT allows for 700 puffs, the most puffs among the 2ml disposables, for a longer lasting vaping experience.

Ultra Slim Design, 30 Rich Flavors

With a body thickness of 9mm and a weight of just 20 grams, the DRAGBAR Z700 GT achieves the perfect balance of fashion and portability. Besides, it offers up to 30 rich flavors to meet the full range of user preferences.

DRAGBAR Z700 GT is set to create a new wave in the VAPE field by bringing consumers an exceptional puffing experience.

Who is ZOVOO?

As the sister brand of the world's TOP VAPE brand VOOPOO, ZOVOO focuses on the disposable e-cigarette sector, and its DRAGBAR is praised by vapers worldwide. ZOVOO has been awarded "Best Disposable Vape" by authorities and media for many times.

ZOVOO always adhere to corporate responsibility and strictly control the product quality and compliance. Relying on VOOPOO's strong technical research and development strength, ZOVOO digs deeper into user needs and keeps bringing surprises to global users, contributing to reshaping the healthy ecology of the VAPE industry.

*During internal testing, DRAGBAR Z700 GT can support 700 puffs at maximum. (The actual number of puffs will be affected by personal vaping habits)

