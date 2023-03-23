The government of Cape Verde is seeking developers to build four solar plants across four islands in the archipelagic nation.Cape Verde's Special Projects Management Unit (UGPE) has launched a tender to select engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies for a 1.3 MW solar plant on Fogo island, a 1.2 MW installation on Santo Antão island, and another two 0.4 MW systems on the islands of Sao Nicolau and Maio. Prospective developers have until March 30 to submit bids to build all four PV plants. The selected bidders will be expected to start construction by August 2023, with projects ...

