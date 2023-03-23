Swiss researchers have looked at whether storage could be cheaper than curtailment in medium-voltage distribution networks with significant amounts of PV capacity. They considered storage costs, operational costs, grid constraints, electricity costs, PV generation models, and loads.Researchers in Switzerland have developed a new methodology for energy storage siting and sizing, in response to the curtailment of PV generation and grid constraints. They aim to determine whether curtailment could be cheaper than energy storage in medium-voltage distribution networks with distributed-generation PV ...

