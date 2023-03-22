Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Gamechanger-Ad-hoc: Gewaltiger Meilenstein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854734 ISIN: DK0010272632 Ticker-Symbol: GNN 
Tradegate
22.03.23
21:37 Uhr
19,020 Euro
-0,085
-0,44 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
GN STORE NORD A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GN STORE NORD A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,85518,99011:34
18,86518,98011:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.03.2023 | 22:24
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GN Store Nord A/S: GN Store Nord announces change to the Board of Directors

Due to sudden serious health issues in the family, Montserrat Maresch Pascual has decided to step down from the Board of Directors of GN Store Nord A/S.

The Chairmanship assesses that the remaining five members of the Board possess all the relevant competencies and experience to govern the company.

Consequently, GN's Board of Directors as of today consists of Jukka Pekka Pertola (Chair), Klaus Holse (Deputy chair), Anette Weber, Hélène Barnekow, Ronica Wang, and members elected by the employees: Leo Larsen, Cathrin Inge Hansen, and Claus Holmbeck-Madsen.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Anne Sofie Staunsbæk Veyhe +45 45 75 85 06
Rune Sandager +45 45 75 92 57


Media Relations
Steen Frentz Laursen +45 20 65 34 20

About GN

GN facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. Inspired by people and driven by our passion for innovation, we leverage technologies to deliver unique user experiences that bring people closer through the power of sound and vision.

GN was founded more than 150 years ago with a vision to connect the world. Today, we proudly honor that legacy with our world-leading expertise in the human ear, audio, video and speech, wireless technologies, software, miniaturization, and collaboration with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, SteelSeries, Jabra, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 8,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com - and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter


Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.