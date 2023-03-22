MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aeva® (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results.

Key Company Highlights

Successful launch of Aeries II, with shipments to 40+ customers in 2022

Selected by a top-10 global OEM for development program, which defines specifications for production vehicles targeting 2025 start of production

Progressing on a growing number of vehicle programs to the advanced or RFQ stage with leading OEMs

Completed core development of LiDAR on chip perception platform for existing customers and additional opportunities in industrial automation

" Aeva achieved important commercial milestones in 2022 that are enabling us to further our momentum in 2023," said Soroush Salehian, Co-Founder and CEO at Aeva. " It has been an exciting start to the year, with the selection by a top-10 global OEM for development towards production and meaningful progress on other customer engagements. Our focus in 2023 is on securing new wins as we continue on our vision of bringing the next generation of perception to the market."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $323.8 million as of December 31, 2022

Revenue Revenue of $0.2 million in Q4 2022, which includes revenue of $4.1 million partially offset by an adjustment of $3.9 million for an existing customer's contract modification. This compares to revenue of $2.9 million in Q4 2021 Revenue of $4.2 million for full year 2022, which includes revenue of $8.1 million partially offset by an adjustment of $3.9 million for an existing customer's contract modification. This compares to revenue of $9.3 million for full year 2021

GAAP and Non-GAAP Operating Loss* GAAP operating loss of $44.4 million in Q4 2022, compared to GAAP operating loss of $31.9 million in Q4 2021 GAAP operating loss of $152.0 million for full year 2022, compared to GAAP operating loss of $104.2 million for full year 2021 Non-GAAP operating loss of $38.5 million in Q4 2022, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $25.7 million in Q4 2021 Non-GAAP operating loss of $127.7 million for full year 2022, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $81.9 million for full year 2021

GAAP and Non-GAAP Net Loss per Share* GAAP net loss per share of $0.20 in Q4 2022, compared to GAAP net loss per share of $0.15 in Q4 2021 GAAP net loss per share of $0.68 for full year 2022, compared to GAAP net loss per share of $0.51 for full year 2021 Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.17 in Q4 2022, compared to non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.12 in Q4 2021 Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.57 for full year 2022, compared to non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.41 for full year 2021

Shares Outstanding Weighted average shares outstanding of 218.4 million in Q4 2022 and 217.3 million for full year 2022



*Tables reconciling GAAP to non-GAAP measures are provided at the end of this release. Aeva believes that such non-GAAP measures are useful as supplemental measures of Aeva's performance.

Conference Call Details

The company will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss results at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET today, March 22, 2023. The live webcast and replay can be accessed at investors.aeva.com.

About Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AEVA)

Aeva's mission is to bring the next wave of perception to a broad range of applications from automated driving to industrial robotics, consumer electronics, consumer health, security and beyond. Aeva is transforming autonomy with its groundbreaking sensing and perception technology that integrates all key LiDAR components onto a silicon photonics chip in a compact module. Aeva 4D LiDAR® sensors uniquely detect instant velocity in addition to 3D position, allowing autonomous devices like vehicles and robots to make more intelligent and safe decisions. For more information, visit www.aeva.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Aeva, the Aeva logo, 4D LiDAR, Aeries, Ultra Resolution, 4D Perception, and 4D Localization are trademarks/registered trademarks of Aeva, Inc. All rights reserved. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include our beliefs regarding our financial position and operating performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 and business objectives for 2023, along with our expectations with respect to our orders, product shipments, manufacturing plans and engagement with other customers. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, but not limited to: (i) the fact that Aeva is an early stage company with a history of operating losses and may never achieve profitability, (ii) Aeva's limited operating history, (iii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations and to identify and realize additional opportunities, (iv) the ability for Aeva to have its products selected for inclusion in OEM products and (v) other material risks and other important factors that could affect our financial results. Please refer to our filings with the SEC, including our most recent Form 10-Q and Form 10-K. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Aeva assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Aeva does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

AEVA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (In thousands) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 67,420 $ 66,810 Marketable securities 256,392 378,200 Accounts receivable 2,887 2,341 Inventories 2,951 2,063 Other current assets 5,473 9,070 Total current assets 335,123 458,484 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,402 10,284 Property, plant and equipment, net 9,720 5,136 Intangible assets, net 3,525 4,425 Other noncurrent assets 862 859 TOTAL ASSETS $ 356,632 $ 479,188 LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 5,182 $ 4,386 Accrued liabilities 9,063 4,110 Accrued employee costs 4,721 2,196 Lease liability, current portion 2,667 2,872 Other current liabilities 194 733 Total current liabilities 21,827 14,297 Lease liability, noncurrent portion 4,789 7,455 Warrant liability 90 1,060 TOTAL LIABILITIES 26,706 22,812 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock 22 21 Additional paid-in capital 643,756 619,841 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,585 ) (524 ) Accumulated deficit (310,267 ) (162,962 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 329,926 456,376 TOTAL LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 356,632 $ 479,188

AEVA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue 188 2,873 4,192 9,265 Cost of revenue (1) 3,316 1,930 8,447 5,833 Gross profit (loss) (3,128 ) 943 (4,255 ) 3,432 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses (1) 32,211 23,749 109,587 74,768 General and administrative expenses (1) 7,428 6,766 31,070 28,407 Selling and marketing expenses (1) 1,628 2,364 7,043 4,443 Total operating expenses 41,267 32,879 147,700 107,618 Operating loss (44,395 ) (31,936 ) (151,955 ) (104,186 ) Interest income 1,674 144 3,707 372 Other income, net 47 50 943 1,936 Net loss before income taxes (42,674 ) (31,742 ) (147,305 ) (101,878 ) Income tax provision - - - - Net loss $ (42,674 ) $ (31,742 ) $ (147,305 ) $ (101,878 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.20 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.68 ) $ (0.51 ) Shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 218,407,208 214,344,240 217,307,896 200,849,663 (1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenue $ 423 $ 480 $ 1,161 $ 1,483 Research and development expenses 4,045 4,130 17,197 12,754 General and administrative expenses 1,205 1,420 4,972 7,629 Selling and marketing expenses 216 162 917 371 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 5,889 $ 6,192 $ 24,247 $ 22,237

AEVA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (147,305 ) $ (101,878 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,265 1,147 Loss on write down of fixed assets - 52 Change in fair value of warrant liability (970 ) (1,954 ) Stock-based compensation 24,247 22,237 Impairment of inventories 1,664 - Amortization of right-of-use assets 2,882 1,901 Realized loss on available-for-sale securities 29 - Amortization of premium on available-for-sale securities 389 1,498 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (546 ) (2,200 ) Inventories (2,552 ) (844 ) Other current assets 3,634 (7,285 ) Other noncurrent assets (3 ) (795 ) Accounts payable 1,287 2,667 Accrued liabilities 4,953 3,202 Accrued employee costs 2,525 1,474 Lease liability (2,871 ) (1,785 ) Other current liabilities (539 ) 458 Net cash used in operating activities (109,911 ) (82,105 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (7,439 ) (3,850 ) Purchase of available-for-sale securities (210,197 ) (571,925 ) Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale securities - 20,123 Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale securities 328,526 171,580 Purchase of intangible assets - (4,500 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 110,890 (388,572 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from business combination and private offering - 560,777 Transaction costs related to business combination and private offering - (47,487 ) Payments of taxes withheld on net settled vesting of restricted stock units (720 ) (1,338 ) Proceeds from exercise of warrants 1 - Proceeds from exercise of stock options 350 911 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (369 ) 512,863 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 610 42,186 Beginning cash and cash equivalents 66,810 24,624 Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 67,420 $ 66,810

AEVA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP operating loss Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP operating loss $ (44,395 ) $ (31,936 ) $ (151,955 ) $ (104,186 ) Stock-based compensation 5,889 6,192 24,247 22,237 Non-GAAP operating loss $ (38,506 ) $ (25,744 ) $ (127,708 ) $ (81,949 ) Reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP net loss Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP net loss $ (42,674 ) $ (31,742 ) $ (147,305 ) $ (101,878 ) Stock-based compensation 5,889 6,192 24,247 22,237 Change in fair value of warrant liability (48 ) (50 ) (970 ) (1,954 ) Non-GAAP net loss $ (36,833 ) $ (25,600 ) $ (124,028 ) $ (81,595 ) Reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP net loss per share Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Shares used in computing GAAP net loss per share: Basic and diluted 218,407,208 214,344,240 217,307,896 200,849,663 GAAP net loss per share Basic and diluted $ (0.20 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.68 ) $ (0.51 ) Stock-based compensation 0.03 0.03 0.11 0.11 Change in fair value of warrant liability (0.00 ) (0.00 ) (0.00 ) (0.01 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share Basic and diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.57 ) $ (0.41 )

Contacts

Investors:

Andrew Fung

investors@aeva.ai

Media:

Michael Oldenburg

press@aeva.ai