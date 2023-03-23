EnergySage says Qcells is now as the most quoted solar panel maker in the United States.From pv magazine USA EnergySage, a residential solar and storage informational site, has released its semiannual market report. The report analyzes millions of transaction-level data points gathered from quotes sent to homeowners shopping on the website throughout 2022. Quoted residential solar prices rose in 2022, climbing 6.7% from 2021 prices, when they reached a new bottom. The average price for solar quoted on EnergySage was $2.85 per watt in 2022. Energy storage increased in quote prices in 2022 as well, ...

