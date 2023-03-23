The New Zealand government will investigate the viability of establishing a pumped hydroelectric facility on the South Island. The project could provide up to 8.5 TWh of annual generation and storage capacity to support the nation's transition to 100% renewable electricity generation.From pv magazine Australia The government of New Zealand has confirmed that it will develop a detailed business case for a pumped hydro scheme at Lake Onslow, as it seeks to build "a resilient, affordable, secure and decarbonized energy system." Energy Minister Megan Woods said the Lake Onslow facility is central ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...