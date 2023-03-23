Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares

Nordea Bank Abp: Nordea's Board resolves on transfer of shares



23.03.2023 / 11:30 CET/CEST





Nordea's Board resolves on transfer of shares under variable remuneration programmes Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release - Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

23 March 2023 at 11.30 EET Nordea Bank Abp's (Nordea) Board of Directors has today resolved on a transfer of own shares with deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights by way of a directed issuance pursuant to Nordea's variable remuneration awards. The resolution is based on the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting 2022. In the share issuance, a maximum of 1,500,000 own shares held by Nordea will be transferred without consideration to participants of variable pay programmes according to the applicable terms and conditions of the programmes and regulatory requirements to settle Nordea's commitments for payment of part of variable pay in shares. The transferred shares are subject to a retention period in accordance with applicable regulations. The shares will be transferred on or around 4 April 2023, at the earliest, in one or several instalments. For further information: Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011

Media inquiries, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 11.30 EET on 23 March 2023. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .



