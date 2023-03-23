Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2023) - Wisr AI Solutions Inc. ("Wisr AI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has been accepted as a member of NVIDIA Inception, a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technology advancements.

Wisr AI is leveraging the next generation of AI tools, big data and cloud computing resources to help enterprises predict where cybersecurity threats are coming from. By leveraging massive amounts of global data from multiple sources - including news, social media, dark web, and more - Wisr AI develops dynamic risk rating predictions for enterprises and their 3rd party vendor and supply chain network.

Inception will provide the Company with AI resources, including support from world-leading AI experts, education opportunities, NVIDIA cybersecurity tools, as well as access to NVIDIA GPU hardware and cloud computing solutions.

"Wisr AI is working on helping global enterprises identify, quantify and predict their cyber risk exposure using massive global data, analyzed by our proprietary AI systems," said Rob Goehring, Founder and CEO of Wisr AI. "Our unique approach to predictions requires tremendous computing power and resources that NVIDIA's world-leading GPU architecture is designed to support. We are excited to be included in this unique program as our AI models continue to grow in size and complexity."

NVIDIA Inception helps a global network of over 11,000 technology startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, marketing support and technology assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

About Wisr AI

Wisr AI is an advanced, proprietary AI platform that predicts cyber attacks on large enterprises - and their 3rd party vendor networks. Wisr AI helps enterprises assess not only their own internal cyber risk posture, but also helps prioritize the inherent risk faced through 3rd party infrastructure and supply chain connections. The Wisr AI Cyber Intelligence platform constantly consumes massive amounts of global data - news, social media, cyber breach reports, dark web chatter and more - to build dynamic, AI driven risk rating algorithms. Our engine keeps enterprises prepared, and helps prioritize IT security efforts to match their risk profile.

For more information, please contact:

Rob Goehring

CEO of Wisr AI

rob@wisr.ai

778.200.9005

Wisr AI Investor Relations

ir@wisr.ai

905.347.5569

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") related to future events or the Company's future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to the Company's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, the success of the Company in obtaining new or extended contracts or orders; the Company's ability to maintain existing customers or develop new customers; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquisitions of other businesses and/or companies or to realize on the anticipated benefits thereof; and unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the aforesaid expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of the Company. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/159506