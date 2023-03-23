DJ SWEF: Special Dividend Declaration

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited

Special Dividend Declaration

Additional Special Dividend of 2.0 Pence Per Share for 2022 Earnings Period

Total Distribution of 7.5 Pence Per Share for 2022

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited and its subsidiaries (the "Company"), a leading investor originating, executing and managing a diverse portfolio of high-quality real estate debt in the UK and Europe, is pleased to declare a special dividend of 2.0 pence per share in respect of the year ending 31 December 2022.

The Board has decided to declare this special dividend in view of the Company's strong portfolio performance and high cash generation leading to earnings that exceeded the Company's dividend target for the year of 5.5 pence per share. As such the Company now intends for the distribution to shareholders for the 2022 earnings period to total 7.5 pence per share in total (of which 5.5 pence per share has already been paid).

The special dividend of 2.0 pence per share is payable on 21 April 2023 to ordinary shareholders on the register at 31 March 2023.

The Board reiterates that the Company's current dividend target for 2023 remains 5.5 pence per share (this is a target only and does not constitute a profit forecast), and due to the Company's strong performance, the Board already anticipates that the dividend for 2023 will be fully covered by income.

John Whittle, Chairman of the Company said:

"We are pleased to announce today's special dividend which is a clear testament to the success of the Company's portfolio in generating high levels of income whilst preserving capital.

Furthermore, the current market conditions continue to represent a compelling environment for the portfolio to the extent that we are comfortable to declare that the 5.5 pence per share target distribution for 2023 is anticipated to be fully covered by portfolio income."

Notes:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com.

The Company is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending.

The Company's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group.

