Meta Materials Inc.: Meta Materials Announces Q4 and FY 2022 Results

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2023 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT), a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced fourth quarter and FY 2022 results.

The complete Q4 and FY 2022 financial statements, updated risk factors, going concern discussion, summary of progress made on identifying and addressing remaining material weaknesses in META's internal controls and associated management discussion and analysis for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, are available on the Investors section of our website as well as on Nasdaq.com, or on the SEC EDGAR website at www.sec.gov.

In Q4:22, total revenue was $1.4MM, compared to $2.3MM in Q4:21. FY 2022 revenue grew 150%, to $10.2MM, compared to $4.1MM in FY 2021. Total operating expenses were $24.8MM, vs. $18.9MM in Q4:21. FY 2022 operating expenses totaled $90.4MM, vs. $41.5MM in FY 2021. The Q4:22 net loss was $15.2MM, or 4c per share on 362.5 million weighted average shares and including a one-time gain of $4.0MM resulting from the deconsolidation of the Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc. assets and liabilities and the recording of the net estimated collectible value of notes receivable of $2.2MM due from Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc., compared to the Q4:21 net loss of $29.5MM, or 13c per share on 232.9 million weighted average shares. The FY 2022 net loss was $79.1MM or $0.24 per share on 328.3 million weighted average shares and including a one-time gain of $4.0MM resulting from the deconsolidation of the Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc. assets and liabilities and the recording of the net estimated collectible value of notes receivable of $2.2MM due from Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc. compared to a FY 2021 net loss of $91.0MM, or $0.39 per share on 232.9 million weighted average shares.

On December 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents totaled $11.8MM, including $1.7MM in restricted cash. In Q4:22, net cash used in operations totaled $13.7MM, and non-cash expenses were $7.8MM, including $3.9MM in depreciation and amortization and $3.4MM in stock-based compensation. In Q4:22, changes in working capital contributed $4.4MM and capital expenditures were $7.6MM. In FY 2022, net cash used in operations totaled $62.2MM.

META has identified factors that raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue to operate as a going concern and to achieve compliance with NASDAQ continued listing requirements. META anticipates that it needs to implement expense reduction measures under its control and immediately raise additional capital to expand the commercialization of its products, fund its operations, further its research and development activities and ensure that it can continue to operate as a going concern. META may pursue sources of additional capital through various financing transactions or arrangements, including the sale/leaseback of certain properties, joint venturing of projects, debt financing, equity financing, or other means. Meta may not be successful in identifying suitable financing transactions in the time period required or at all, and it may not obtain the capital it requires by other means.

Future capital requirements may vary materially from period to period and will depend on many factors, including the timing and extent of spending on research and development efforts, and capital expenditures. On November 9, 2022, META filed a registration statement (the "Prospectus") no. 333-268282 on form S-3 allowing it to issue securities with aggregate offering price not to exceed $250 million. The Prospectus was declared effective by the SEC on November 18, 2022.

On February 10, 2023, META entered into a sales agreement (the "ATM Agreement") with an investment bank with the establishment of an "at-the-market" offering program under which the Company may sell up to an aggregate of $100 million of shares of common stock (the "ATM Shares") from time to time. The sales agents are entitled to compensation at a fixed commission rate of 3.0% of the gross proceeds of each sale of shares of our common stock.

About Meta Materials Inc.

META® delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, high-performance, functional materials, components and systems. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. Our nano-optic metamaterial technology provides anti-counterfeiting security features for government documents and currencies and authentication for brands. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Lux Research Innovator of the Year in 2021. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.

META MATERIALS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



As of As of

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021





Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,090,858 $ 46,645,704 Restricted cash 1,720,613 788,768 Short-term investments - 2,875,638 Grants receivable - 175,780 Accounts and other receivables 902,718 1,665,700 Notes receivable 2,211,900 - Inventory 468,027 265,718 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,202,099 3,451,367 Assets held for sale - 75,500,000 Due from related parties 8,461 10,657 Total current assets 22,604,676 131,379,332 Intangible assets, net 56,313,317 28,971,824 Property, plant and equipment, net 42,674,699 27,018,114 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,576,824 6,278,547 Goodwill 281,748,466 240,376,634 Total assets $ 408,917,982 $ 434,024,451

Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Trade and other payables 16,694,211 13,335,470 Current portion of long-term debt 483,226 491,278 Current portion of deferred revenues 730,501 779,732 Current portion of deferred government assistance 799,490 846,612 Preferred stock liability - 75,500,000 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 967,126 663,861 Asset retirement obligations - 21,937 Total current liabilities 19,674,554 91,638,890 Deferred revenues 479,808 637,008 Deferred government assistance 319,017 3,038 Deferred tax liability 3,253,985 324,479 Long-term operating lease liabilities 3,375,031 3,706,774 Funding obligation 180,705 268,976 Long-term debt 3,070,729 2,737,171 Total liabilities 30,353,829 99,316,336

Stockholders' equity Common stock - $0.001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 362,247,867 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022, and $.001 par value; unlimited shares authorized, 284,573,316 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 340,425 262,751 Additional paid-in capital 590,962,866 463,136,404 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (5,242,810 ) (296,936 ) Accumulated deficit (207,496,328 ) (128,394,104 ) Total stockholders' equity 378,564,153 334,708,115 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 408,917,982 $ 434,024,451



META MATERIALS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS



Three months ended Year Ended

December 31, December 31,

2022 2021 2022 2021









Revenue







Product sales 277,447 86,484 1,211,746 407,915 Development revenue 1,168,286 2,202,798 8,988,421 3,674,602 Total Revenue 1,445,733 2,289,282 10,200,167 4,082,517 Cost of goods sold 682,797 529,764 3,036,190 675,973 Gross Profit 762,936 1,759,518 7,163,977 3,406,544 Operating Expenses Selling & Marketing 3,053,932 1,144,885 6,244,883 2,267,354 General & Administrative 15,801,181 13,483,954 61,543,282 29,699,602 Research & Development 5,944,871 4,266,606 22,640,495 9,497,427 Total operating expenses 24,799,984 18,895,445 90,428,660 41,464,383 Loss from operations (24,037,048 ) (17,135,927 ) (83,264,683 ) (38,057,839 ) Other income (expense) Interest expense, net 266,460 (12,612 ) (174,234 ) (1,106,445 ) Loss on foreign exchange, net 992,508 564,660 (2,054,447 ) (205,882 ) Gain on deconsolidation of wholly-owned subsidiary 3,990,737 - 3,990,737 Loss on financial instruments, net - - (40,540,091 ) Other (loss) income, net (2,109,229 ) (13,612,192 ) (3,433,757 ) (11,939,067 ) Total other expense, net 3,140,476 (13,060,144 ) (1,671,701 ) (53,791,485 ) Loss before income taxes (20,896,572 ) (30,196,071 ) (84,936,384 ) (91,849,324 ) Income tax recovery 5,686,967 665,880 5,834,160 852,063 Net loss (15,209,605 ) (29,530,191 ) (79,102,224 ) (90,997,261 ) Other Comprehensive Income net of tax Foreign currency translation (loss) gain 1,619,280 (303,902 ) (4,945,874 ) (321,663 ) Fair value gain on changes of own credit risk - - - 680,611 Total Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income 1,619,280 (303,902 ) (4,945,874 ) 358,948 Comprehensive loss (13,590,325 ) (29,834,093 ) (84,048,098 ) (90,638,313 ) Basic and diluted loss per share (0.04 ) (0.13 ) (0.24 ) (0.39 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted 362,531,231 232,898,398 328,350,452 232,898,398





META MATERIALS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Year ended December 31,

2022 2021

$ $

Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss (79,102,224 ) (90,997,261 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Non-cash finance income (135,524 ) (471,689 ) Non-cash interest expense 403,317 902,940 Non-cash lease expense 1,608,992 439,791 Deferred income tax (5,834,160 ) (852,063 ) Depreciation and amortization 9,272,074 3,491,493 Impairment of assets 108,004 237,013 Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss 2,050,029 407,352 Loss on financial instruments, net - 40,540,091 Gain on deconsolidation of wholly-owned subsidiary (3,990,737 ) Change in deferred revenue (129,679 ) (679,541 ) Non-cash government assistance (3,047 ) (544,932 ) Gain on sale of assets (783 ) - Loss on debt settlement - 19,253 Stock-based compensation 13,184,396 1,576,849 Non-cash consulting expense 677,638 6,513,378 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (353,090 ) 4,652,415 Net cash used in operating activities (62,244,794 ) (34,764,911 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of intangible assets - (1,133,894 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (19,587,511 ) (11,655,417 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 39,140 - Proceeds from (Purchases of) short-term investments 2,811,152 (2,889,852 ) Proceeds from below-market capital government loan 1,071,862 - Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (3,486,906 ) (66,131,025 ) Loan advance pursuant to deconsolidation (319,987 ) - Proceeds from reverse takeover - 146,954,733 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (19,472,250 ) 65,144,545 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from long-term debt - 1,127,151 Proceeds from the issuance of common stock and warrants 50,000,000 - Stock issuance costs paid on the issuance of common stock and warrants (3,680,666 ) - Repayments of long-term debt (552,579 ) (1,090,047 ) Proceeds from government grants - 223,384 Proceeds from unsecured promissory notes - 13,963,386 Proceeds from stock option exercises 448,711 1,293,263 Repurchases of common stock for income tax withheld upon settlement of restricted stock units (18,027 ) - Proceeds from warrant exercises 169,574 138,726 Net cash provided by financing activities 46,367,013 15,655,863

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (35,350,031 ) 46,035,497 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 47,434,472 1,395,683 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (272,970 ) 3,292 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period 11,811,471 47,434,472

Supplemental cash flow information Accrued purchases of property, equipment, and patents 2,270,887 1,692,969 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities 288,499 3,590,148 Right-of-use assets and prepaid expenses recognized in exchange for common stock 2,149,381 Settlement of liabilities in common stock - 51,992,451 Beneficial conversion feature on convertible debt - 64,528



This press release includes forward-looking information or statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding the Company, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the reduction in expenses, the ability of the Company to meet its capital needs, the business strategies, product development, expansion plans and operational activities of the Company. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "pursuing", "potential", "predicts", "projects", "seeks", "plans", "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, the capabilities of our facilities and the expansion thereof, research and development projects of the Company, the total available market and market potential of the products of the Company, the market position of the Company, the need to raise more capital and the ability to do so, the scalability of the Company's production ability, capacity for new customer engagements, material selection programs timeframes, the ability to reduce production costs, enhance metamaterials manufacturing capabilities and extend market reach into new applications and industries, the ability to accelerate commercialization plans, the possibility of new customer contracts, the continued engagement of our employees, the technology industry, market strategic and operational activities, and management's ability to manage and to operate the business. More details about these and other risks that may impact the Company's businesses are described under the heading "Forward-Looking Information" and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 23, 2023, and in subsequent filings made by Meta Materials with the SEC, which are available on SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

