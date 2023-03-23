Venable to Provide IP and Legal Counsel Services to Mobile Global Esports, the Company Driving Competitive University Esports in India

WASHINGTON, DC and WESTPORT, CT and MUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2023 / Venable LLP is pleased to announce that it will serve as outside counsel and provide strategic advice to Mobile Global Esports, Inc. (MOGO) (Nasdaq:MGAM), the publicly traded company driving competitive university esports in India through inter- and intra-collegiate tournaments, social and gaming community platform development, and player and team coaching and advancement.

MOGO maintains a gaming and social platform that includes proprietary video stream compression technologies and holds trademark and IP rights for collegiate esports tournaments and players in India. As outside counsel, Venable will provide strategic advice on licensing, marketing, and technology asset management across a wide variety of products, initiatives, and events within the industry.

"Our team has ample experience counseling global organizations on acquiring, developing, and applying their intellectual property to achieve their business objectives. We're excited to bring these tools to MOGO and assist it in achieving its mission of becoming one of the world's foremost esports organizations," said Calvin Nelson, who leads the Venable team supporting MOGO.

The Venable team also includes Christopher Kim.

"Venable's experience in intellectual property and licensing counsel will be integral to maximizing and protecting MOGO's IP, technologies, and user data," said MOGO CEO Dave Pross. "We are committed to maintaining the highest levels of security and protecting the privacy of platform users, in line with evolving industry and university standards, while maintaining a robust and growing IP portfolio. We value Venable's strategic counsel in helping MOGO achieve these objectives."

Prior to 2010, competitive electronic gaming in India was limited to small events at engineering colleges. With the introduction of capable and less-expensive smart phones, 4G technology, mobile games, better content, better graphics, and significant prize money, the active esports community in India grew from 4 million in 2018 to 507 million mobile gamers today, providing a focused audience for MOGO's advertisers, sponsors, and merchandise sales. A DataProt report in January 2023 placed the global number of gamers at 3.24 billion.

###

Venable LLP is an American Lawyer Global 100 law firm headquartered in Washington, DC that serves as primary counsel to a worldwide clientele of large and mid-sized organizations, nonprofits, high-net-worth entrepreneurs, and other individuals. With more than 850 professionals across the country, including in California, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New York, Virginia, and Washington, DC, the firm strategically advances its clients' objectives in the United States and around the globe. Venable advises clients on a broad range of business and regulatory law, legislative affairs, complex litigation, and the full range of intellectual property disciplines. For more information, please visit https://www.venable.com/.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (NASDAQ:MGAM) is a mobile esports and social platform company that holds trademark and IP rights for collegiate esports tournaments, teams, and players in India, as well as its forthcoming social gaming and community platform, MOGOsocial. Mobile Global Esports (MOGO) was organized in March of 2021 and went public in July 2022 to expand the university esports business initiated by its predecessor in 2016. MOGO is now building out and expanding its esports business, with special focus on India and other South Asian markets. For more information about the company, please visit MOGO's website at https://www.mogoesports.com/ and follow our Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter social media accounts.

Media Contacts:

Emily A. Morse

Venable LLP

202.344.4194

EAMorse@Venable.com

Rich Schineller

MOGO

941.780.8100

rich@prmgt.com

SOURCE: Mobile Global Esports

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/745377/Venable-to-Provide-IP-and-Legal-Counsel-Services-to-Mobile-Global-Esports-the-Company-Driving-Competitive-University-Esports-in-India