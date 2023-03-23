Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.03.2023
Gamechanger-Ad-hoc: Gewaltiger Meilenstein!
23.03.2023
Smith & Nephew plc: New evidence demonstrates Smith+Nephew's COBLATION Technology can accelerate patient recovery with fewer complications compared with total tonsillectomy techniques

LONDON, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology company, today announces results from new scientific research that shows its COBLATION Intracapsular Tonsillectomy (CIT) technique can lead to improved post-operative outcomes in patients versus total tonsillectomy techniques. The research was recently published online by OTO Open: The Open Access Journal of the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Foundation.

