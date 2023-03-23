South Korea's SDN has developed new bifacial solar modules based on M10 wafers. It claims the new panels are the largest to be produced in South Korea.SDN, a South Korean supplier of PV modules and marine propulsion systems, has unveiled a new glass-glass bifacial module line with power outputs of up to 595 W. The new SunDay 10+ modules feature 144 monocrystalline half-cut cells based on M1o wafers and busbar technology. SDN claims that they are currently the largest solar modules to be produced in South Korea. The manufacturer offers four versions of the panels, with nominal power ratings of ...

